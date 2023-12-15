Open Menu

Sher Afzal Marwat’s Detention: LBA Bans Police Entry Into Premises Of The District Judiciary

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 15, 2023 | 05:38 PM

Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police entry into premises of the district judiciary

The Lahore Bar Association (LBA) leadership says that the ban on the police entry will continue until Sher Afzal Marwat is set free.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2023) The Lahore District Bar on Friday banned entry of the police into the premises of the district judiciary as a protest against arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Sher Afzal Marwat.

Lahore District Bar President Rana Intezar strongly condemned detention of the senior lawyer.

Expressing their protest against the lawyer's arrest, the bar implemented a ban on police entry into the lower courts. Rana Intezar asserted that this prohibition would persist until Sher Afzal Marwat is released.

On the same day, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) also joined the chorus demanding the release of Sher Afzal Marwat.

In a press statement, the SCBA denounced the arrest as a violation of human rights and expressed deep concerns about the incident. The SCBA urged a reevaluation of the 16MPO law to uphold justice standards and called for the immediate release of the detained lawyer.

Sher Afzal Marwat, holding the position of senior vice president within the PTI, was taken into custody as he was leaving the high court premises after participating in a lawyers' convention. The police, citing the 3MPO, arrested the PTI leader and subsequently transported him to the Mazang police station.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Supreme Court Police Police Station Lawyers Same Court

Recent Stories

Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aam ..

Pak vs Aus: Visitors make cautious start after Aamir Jamal's six-fer on Test deb ..

39 minutes ago
 Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to E ..

Beyond the Basics: Here are 5 additional tips to Elevate Your Gameplay

48 minutes ago
 Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches ..

Hareem Shah and Alizeh Sehar Lead Google Searches in Pakistan for 2023

2 hours ago
 Govt providing equal opportunities to all register ..

Govt providing equal opportunities to all registered parties: Info Minister

2 hours ago
 Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase ..

Gold prices rise in Pakistan with Rs. 300 increase per Tola

2 hours ago
 SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Fa ..

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, others in Shaukat A ..

3 hours ago
Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

6 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

18 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan