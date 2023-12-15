Sher Afzal Marwat’s detention: LBA bans police entry into premises of the district judiciary

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Lahore Bar Association (LBA) leadership says that the ban on the police entry will continue until Sher Afzal Marwat is set free.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2023) The Lahore District Bar on Friday banned entry of the police into the premises of the district judiciary as a protest against arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Sher Afzal Marwat.

Lahore District Bar President Rana Intezar strongly condemned detention of the senior lawyer.

Expressing their protest against the lawyer's arrest, the bar implemented a ban on police entry into the lower courts. Rana Intezar asserted that this prohibition would persist until Sher Afzal Marwat is released.

On the same day, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) also joined the chorus demanding the release of Sher Afzal Marwat.

In a press statement, the SCBA denounced the arrest as a violation of human rights and expressed deep concerns about the incident. The SCBA urged a reevaluation of the 16MPO law to uphold justice standards and called for the immediate release of the detained lawyer.

Sher Afzal Marwat, holding the position of senior vice president within the PTI, was taken into custody as he was leaving the high court premises after participating in a lawyers' convention. The police, citing the 3MPO, arrested the PTI leader and subsequently transported him to the Mazang police station.