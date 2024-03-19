Sher Ali For Ensuring Transparent Use Of Funds In Road Construction Project
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sher Ali Khan on Tuesday directed authorities to ensure transparent use of funds in the ongoing road construction project in Hammak village near Fatehjang
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sher Ali Khan on Tuesday directed authorities to ensure transparent use of funds in the ongoing road construction project in Hammak village near Fatehjang.
He expressed these views while reviewing the ongoing road construction project in Hammak village near Fatehjang and said that the development projects to be accomplished timely according to set standards.
He said that effective steps should be taken to complete all development projects on time and quality should be ensured.
Later, he along with officials of local administration, health and building department visited Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Fatehjang to review work on construction of the new block.
He inquired patients and their attendants about the facilities available to them.
Meanwhile, he also presided over the meeting and reviewed the affairs of the Nighaban Package, Ramazan Bazaars, and Clean Punjab at the office of Assistant Commissioner Fatehjang.
Speaking on this occasion, he said that CM Punjab was trying to provide good governance, cleaning, and immediate relief to the people.
He added that fruits of Nighaban packages and cheap food items must be delivered to the people.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Weather to be dry at day time;cloudy in evening:PMD
TDCP launches plantation drive at Murree tourist spots
BSEK announces result of SSC part II Supplementary exam 2023
Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to col Kashif and ..
Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms
214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package in Bahawalnagar district: DC
DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder
ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts: spokesman
Abrar vows to continue efforts for education sector’s improvement
CM launches Riders’ Safety Initiative
Human Rights activist for improving physical & mental health of PWDs
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TDCP launches plantation drive at Murree tourist spots2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to col Kashif and Captain Ahmed Badar ..4 minutes ago
-
214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package in Bahawalnagar district: DC4 minutes ago
-
DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder4 minutes ago
-
ICT Police suspends 462 social media accounts: spokesman30 minutes ago
-
Abrar vows to continue efforts for education sector’s improvement30 minutes ago
-
CM launches Riders’ Safety Initiative22 minutes ago
-
Human Rights activist for improving physical & mental health of PWDs30 minutes ago
-
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff38 minutes ago
-
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana38 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money43 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers intensified43 minutes ago