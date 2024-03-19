Open Menu

Sher Ali For Ensuring Transparent Use Of Funds In Road Construction Project

Published March 19, 2024

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sher Ali Khan on Tuesday directed authorities to ensure transparent use of funds in the ongoing road construction project in Hammak village near Fatehjang.

He expressed these views while reviewing the ongoing road construction project in Hammak village near Fatehjang and said that the development projects to be accomplished timely according to set standards.

He said that effective steps should be taken to complete all development projects on time and quality should be ensured.

Later, he along with officials of local administration, health and building department visited Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Fatehjang to review work on construction of the new block.

He inquired patients and their attendants about the facilities available to them.

Meanwhile, he also presided over the meeting and reviewed the affairs of the Nighaban Package, Ramazan Bazaars, and Clean Punjab at the office of Assistant Commissioner Fatehjang.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that CM Punjab was trying to provide good governance, cleaning, and immediate relief to the people.

He added that fruits of Nighaban packages and cheap food items must be delivered to the people.

