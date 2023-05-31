UrduPoint.com

Sher Haider Successfully Defends LLM Thesis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A very proud son of Chitral, Peshawar, Sher Haider has successfully defended his LLM thesis from the Department of Sharia and Law, International Islamic University Islamabad.

It was held under the supervision of Dr Atta Al-Mustafi, Internal Examiner Prof.

Dr Muhammad Muneer from LA.

The external examiner for the defence was Muhammad Akif Khan, Advocate Supreme Court. Sher Haider is practising law at Peshawar High Court and is also the Senior Vice President of Chitral Lawyers Forum Peshawar. His colleagues congratulated Sher Haider and his family for this achievement and wish him more success in future endeavours.

