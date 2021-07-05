Sher Khan, a real hero of country: NA Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said that Karnal Sher Khan was real hero of the country and because of heroes like him, the nation was living in peace.

In a message on his 22nd death anniversary, he said Sher Khan was the son of the soil and he fought bravely and achieved martyrdom for the sake of his motherland.

He said Sher Khan wrote the indescribable tales of bravery during the Kargil war and with his courage foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

Asad Qaiser said his ultimate sacrifice for the cause of the nation would be remembered forever.