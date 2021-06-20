UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sher Khan Gang Arrested, 5 Stolen Motorbikes Recovered

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:40 PM

Sher Khan gang arrested, 5 stolen motorbikes recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested Sher Khan gang involved in street crime and recovered five stolen motorcycles, snatched mobile phones, cash and weapons used in crime from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Under the supervision of SDPO Taxila, Wah Cantt police station carried out raids and held ringleader of Sher Khan gang involved in the street crime along with two accomplices.

The arrested were identified as Sher Zaman and two accomplices Qismat Khan and Lewana Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Potohar said that operations against organized gangs involved in robbery and dacoity would be continued.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas while congratulating SP Potohar, SDPO Taxila and Wah Cantt Police on the arrest of the gang and said that it is prime responsibility of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people, for which all available resources are being utilized, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Taxila All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

42 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

2 hours ago

Wizz Air launches paperless flight deck with its n ..

2 hours ago

Mufti Aziz who was accused of sexually assaulting ..

2 hours ago

SCCI officials tour Sahara Centre&#039;s new expan ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.