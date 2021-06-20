Sher Khan gang arrested, 5 stolen motorbikes recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested Sher Khan gang involved in street crime and recovered five stolen motorcycles, snatched mobile phones, cash and weapons used in crime from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Under the supervision of SDPO Taxila, Wah Cantt police station carried out raids and held ringleader of Sher Khan gang involved in the street crime along with two accomplices.

The arrested were identified as Sher Zaman and two accomplices Qismat Khan and Lewana Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Potohar said that operations against organized gangs involved in robbery and dacoity would be continued.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas while congratulating SP Potohar, SDPO Taxila and Wah Cantt Police on the arrest of the gang and said that it is prime responsibility of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people, for which all available resources are being utilized, he added.