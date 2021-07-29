Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President MPA Khurram Sher Zaman Thursday offered condolence with the bereaved family of a six-year-old girl who was murdered after being raped in Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President MPA Khurram Sher Zaman Thursday offered condolence with the bereaved family of a six-year-old girl who was murdered after being raped in Korangi.

He along with other party leaders visited the victim's residence and assured the bereaved family to be with them at this crucial hour.

He said they had visited the residence of the victim's family on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PTI was standing by them till they got justice.

He said the family complained them, no action was taken by the police even the passage of six hours after the incident.

He asked the Sindh police and chief minister to expedite the investigation process and put the culprits behind bars so that such incidents could not take place in future.