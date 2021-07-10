Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman SM Imran has said that Sheranwala Flyover Project will equally benefit the masses and traders of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman SM Imran has said that Sheranwala Flyover Project will equally benefit the masses and traders of the provincial capital.

He was talking to the senior officials of LDA, NESPAK, WASA and other departments during his visit to the project site on Friday.

LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan gave detailed briefing to the VC about ongoing project.

The chief engineer told that sewerage work was in progress and all old pipelines were being replaced.

Meanwhile, pile work was underway besides other related constructions.

The VC was briefed that after completion, this flyover will daily provide signal free travel to more than 1,20,000 vehicles and also will reduce fuel consumption.

SM Imran directed the project team to ensure implementation of quality standards during the construction work. He advised them to try not to create inconvenience for the travelers and the residents. He also issued instructions to prepare plan for the disposal of storm water during upcoming monsoon season. He hoped that the project would be completed within the time line of 10 months.