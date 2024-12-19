Sheraz Durrani appointed as GM PTV Multan Centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Television (PTV) management has appointed News Editor Sheraz Durrani as the General Manager of ptv Multan Centre.

He has been serving at the Multan Centre since January 2008. Over the past 17 years, he gained recognition for his extensive live coverage of VIP visits to south Punjab, political rallies, agriculture, economy, sports, and other significant events.

He played a pivotal role in highlighting the issues of south Punjab through news packages on diverse subjects, including history and literature. Durrani not only brought regional challenges to the forefront but also effectively promoted the state's narrative.

Considered one of PTV News’ most experienced reporters, Durrani expressed gratitude to Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting and PTV Managing Director Ambreen Jan, and Executive Director Daniyal Gilani for his appointment.

He promised that PTV Multan Centre would provide ample opportunities for local talent to showcase their skills. He said that his priorities include expanding the reach of PTV National Multan’s broadcasts and activating the marketing department to increase the organization's revenue.