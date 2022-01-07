Sheraz Kiyani felicitates Awan for becoming PTI president Islamabad region

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) senior leader Raja Sheraz Kiyani Friday felicitated Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan over his appointment as the Party's president Islamabad region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) senior leader Raja Sheraz Kiyani Friday felicitated Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan over his appointment as the Party's president Islamabad region.

During a meeting here at PTI Central Secretariat, he said the election of Ali Nawaz would usher positive results for the party as he was a workers-friendly leader.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI Secretary General Asad Umer by reposing confidence in Ali Nawaz, have won the hearts of Islamabad based Party workers.

Ali Nawaz is the genuine voice of workers, he said and expressed the hope that with the decision, PTI would emerge as powerful political party in Islamabad.