UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sherazi Group Wins DBA Election In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 01:30 PM

Sherazi Group wins DBA election in Sargodha

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :In District Bar Association election Sargodha, Sherazi Group has won president and general secretary seats with clear margin.

According to unofficial results, Ch. Khurram Iqbal Basra and Ali Ahmad Cheema of Sherazi Group have won President and General Secretary Seats respectively by defeating Mohsin Shah and Shamas Sipra of Justice Group.

Khurram Iqbal Basra won election by Securing 940 votes whereas Ali Ahmad Cheema got 1151 votes.

While Muhammad Younas of Justice Group has won vice-president seat securing 909 votes and defeated Shahid Munir Randhava of Sherazi Group who got 889 votes.

All the others office bearers of DBA including Finance secretary, Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Executive members have already been elected unopposed.

Related Topics

Election Basra Sargodha

Recent Stories

Natural gas is now 85% of Crescent Petroleum’s p ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Press: The death of Sultan Qaboos marks the en ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

11 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.