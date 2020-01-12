Sherazi Group wins DBA election in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :In District Bar Association election Sargodha, Sherazi Group has won president and general secretary seats with clear margin.

According to unofficial results, Ch. Khurram Iqbal Basra and Ali Ahmad Cheema of Sherazi Group have won President and General Secretary Seats respectively by defeating Mohsin Shah and Shamas Sipra of Justice Group.

Khurram Iqbal Basra won election by Securing 940 votes whereas Ali Ahmad Cheema got 1151 votes.

While Muhammad Younas of Justice Group has won vice-president seat securing 909 votes and defeated Shahid Munir Randhava of Sherazi Group who got 889 votes.

All the others office bearers of DBA including Finance secretary, Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Executive members have already been elected unopposed.