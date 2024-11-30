ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) As winter arrives, people worldwide are looking for warm and soft Shergarh handmade shawls and skilled artisans in Pakistan's Shergarh region are meeting this demand with their beautiful, handwoven creations.

A report aired by a private news channel said that to meet the overwhelming orders, workers are toiling tirelessly day and night, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage and exceptional craftsmanship.

"The intricate designs and patterns on our shawls require immense skill and patience," explains Rahimullah, a skilled

artisan.

"We use only the finest materials and traditional techniques passed down through generations to create truly unique and authentic pieces." said another worker.

The attention to detail and commitment to quality have earned Shergarh's handmade shawls a reputation for excellence, both locally and internationally, said an owner of a factory.

"I recently purchased a handmade shawl from Shergarh and I must say, it is absolutely stunning," says Amna Khan, a local resident.

"The intricate patterns and designs are so beautifully crafted, it is clear that the artisans have put their heart and soul into every stitch," said another citizen.

"The handmade shawls from Sherghah are not just beautiful, but they also carry a piece of our cultural heritage," says Maria Saeed, a student.

"I feel proud to wear a shawl that has been made with such love and care by skilled artisans from our own country," she added.

"The handmade shawls from Shergarh are a symbol of our national pride and identity," adds Rashid Khan, a historian. "They represent the best of our cultural traditions and values, and it is heartening to see that they are being appreciated and recognized both locally and internationally."