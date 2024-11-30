Open Menu

Shergarh's Handmade Shawls Attracting People's Attention This Winter

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Shergarh's handmade shawls attracting people's attention this winter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) As winter arrives, people worldwide are looking for warm and soft Shergarh handmade shawls and skilled artisans in Pakistan's Shergarh region are meeting this demand with their beautiful, handwoven creations.

A report aired by a private news channel said that to meet the overwhelming orders, workers are toiling tirelessly day and night, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage and exceptional craftsmanship.

"The intricate designs and patterns on our shawls require immense skill and patience," explains Rahimullah, a skilled

artisan.

"We use only the finest materials and traditional techniques passed down through generations to create truly unique and authentic pieces." said another worker.

The attention to detail and commitment to quality have earned Shergarh's handmade shawls a reputation for excellence, both locally and internationally, said an owner of a factory.

"I recently purchased a handmade shawl from Shergarh and I must say, it is absolutely stunning," says Amna Khan, a local resident.

"The intricate patterns and designs are so beautifully crafted, it is clear that the artisans have put their heart and soul into every stitch," said another citizen.

"The handmade shawls from Sherghah are not just beautiful, but they also carry a piece of our cultural heritage," says Maria Saeed, a student.

"I feel proud to wear a shawl that has been made with such love and care by skilled artisans from our own country," she added.

"The handmade shawls from Shergarh are a symbol of our national pride and identity," adds Rashid Khan, a historian. "They represent the best of our cultural traditions and values, and it is heartening to see that they are being appreciated and recognized both locally and internationally."

Related Topics

Pakistan Student Shergarh Rashid Khan From Best Love

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

37 minutes ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

13 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

13 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

13 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

13 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

13 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

13 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

13 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan