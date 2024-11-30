Shergarh's Handmade Shawls Attracting People's Attention This Winter
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) As winter arrives, people worldwide are looking for warm and soft Shergarh handmade shawls and skilled artisans in Pakistan's Shergarh region are meeting this demand with their beautiful, handwoven creations.
A report aired by a private news channel said that to meet the overwhelming orders, workers are toiling tirelessly day and night, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage and exceptional craftsmanship.
"The intricate designs and patterns on our shawls require immense skill and patience," explains Rahimullah, a skilled
artisan.
"We use only the finest materials and traditional techniques passed down through generations to create truly unique and authentic pieces." said another worker.
The attention to detail and commitment to quality have earned Shergarh's handmade shawls a reputation for excellence, both locally and internationally, said an owner of a factory.
"I recently purchased a handmade shawl from Shergarh and I must say, it is absolutely stunning," says Amna Khan, a local resident.
"The intricate patterns and designs are so beautifully crafted, it is clear that the artisans have put their heart and soul into every stitch," said another citizen.
"The handmade shawls from Sherghah are not just beautiful, but they also carry a piece of our cultural heritage," says Maria Saeed, a student.
"I feel proud to wear a shawl that has been made with such love and care by skilled artisans from our own country," she added.
"The handmade shawls from Shergarh are a symbol of our national pride and identity," adds Rashid Khan, a historian. "They represent the best of our cultural traditions and values, and it is heartening to see that they are being appreciated and recognized both locally and internationally."
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI's anti-govt agenda exposed, says Aqeel Malik22 minutes ago
-
Man killed by outlaws22 minutes ago
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on Dec 832 minutes ago
-
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail37 minutes ago
-
Agha Hasan condemns false claims on mosques, dargahs across India1 hour ago
-
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM1 hour ago
-
Family burn to death after fire broke out in room2 hours ago
-
Faryal Talpur highlights role of PPP in country's development on foundation day2 hours ago
-
Bilawal felicitates workers, supporters on PPP's 57th foundation day2 hours ago
-
Bus-motorbike collision killed two in Pakpattan3 hours ago
-
Four lives lost in Azizabad house fire incident3 hours ago
-
2 killed, four injured in mini-truck crash on Swabi-Rawalpindi road3 hours ago