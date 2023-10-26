Open Menu

Sheringal University Law Department Students Visit ECP For Election Rules Insight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 08:40 PM

A total of 55 students belonging to Department of Law, University of Sheringal, District Deer Bala Thursday visited the Election Commission Secretariat where they were given a detailed briefing on the election rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A total of 55 students belonging to Department of Law, University of Sheringal, District Deer Bala Thursday visited the Election Commission Secretariat where they were given a detailed briefing on the election rules.

Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, the Special Secretary, and Zafar Iqbal Hussain, along with DG Law Muhammad Arshad and senior officers from the Law Wing of the Election Commission, provided a detailed briefing to the visiting students and addressed their inquiries.

