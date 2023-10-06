Open Menu

Sherpao Bazaar Cleared Of Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Sherpao Bazaar cleared of encroachments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital on Friday.

According to the MCL spokesperson, an anti-encroachment squad removed encroachments from Sherpao Bazaar, where more than 25 solid structures, 50 sheds and four tandoors were demolished while more than 70 carts and shop counters were also seized during the operation.

Around 10 FIRs were lodged besides shifting eight truckloads of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf and Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Sohail Ashraf Gondal, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed hefty fines on shopkeepers besides clearing structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings and make-shift shops on various roads.

Related Topics

Lahore From

Recent Stories

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GS ..

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GSP Plus till 2027

47 minutes ago
 UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collabora ..

UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collaboration in industry, advanced tec ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

2 hours ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

2 hours ago
Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

2 hours ago
 FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan set 287-run target for Ne ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan set 287-run target for Netherlands

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

3 hours ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan