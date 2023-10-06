Sherpao Bazaar cleared of encroachments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital on Friday.

According to the MCL spokesperson, an anti-encroachment squad removed encroachments from Sherpao Bazaar, where more than 25 solid structures, 50 sheds and four tandoors were demolished while more than 70 carts and shop counters were also seized during the operation.

Around 10 FIRs were lodged besides shifting eight truckloads of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Headed by Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf and Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Sohail Ashraf Gondal, the MCL anti-encroachment squad imposed hefty fines on shopkeepers besides clearing structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings and make-shift shops on various roads.