PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has condemned the murder of the senior lawyer Abdul Latif Afridi inside the bar room of Peshawar High Court.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the senior politician said that all his sympathies are with the bereaved family and lawyers' community.

Terming the incident of the gruesome murder of the senior lawyer, he said that the occurrence of such incidents has spread a wave of severe concern among the lawyer's community.

He called for an immediate investigation into the incident to bring the culprits to justice. He paid tributes to the services of the late Abdul Latif Afridi for both lawyers' community and judiciary and prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.