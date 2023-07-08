Open Menu

Sherpao Condemns Desecration Of Quran

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Sherpao condemns desecration of Quran

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and called upon the Muslim Ummah to raise voices against this blasphemous act at all forums.

Addressing a gathering at Tangi tehsil in Charsadda, he said that it was a serious issue as such sacrilegious acts were also committed in the past, therefore, the Muslim countries should come up with a strategy to counter such blasphemous acts in the future.

He welcomed the IMF agreement which was reached recently and said it would help stabilize the economy.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deserved the credit for working hard to secure the deal, adding that the ones who had opposed it were now trying to claim credit for it.

He said that the people were braving the rising inflation due to the follies of the previous PTI government.

He demanded an inquiry into the May 9 incident to bring the perpetrators and masterminds to justice.

Criticizing the 9-year performance of the PTI provincial government, he said that due to nepotism and widespread corruption in jobs, not only the institutions of the province were destroyed, but the debts of the province increased by billions of rupees.

He said that corruption was also done on a large scale in jobs, so it should be investigated because it has been done unfairly to the nation.

He expressed concern over the prolonged load-shedding and said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced surplus power but unfortunately, its residents were facing record power cuts.

