Sherpao Condemns Killing Of Japanese Doctor Tetsu In Afghanistan

Sat 07th December 2019 | 04:18 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura in an attack in Afghanistan and said the slain had rendered unmatched services for the development of the war-torn country.

According to a press release issued here from Watan Kor, the headquarters of QWP, he said the Japanese doctor had dedicated his long career to changing the lives of the poor in Afghanistan.

The killing of the Japanese Physician has created a void which could not be filled keeping in view the services and the dedication with which he served the Afghans particularly the Pakhtuns, said Sherpao.

"The slaying of Nakamura is a colossal loss to Afghanistan," he remarked.

The QWP leader said the Japanese doctor had whole-heartedly worked in the health and agriculture sectors in Afghanistan to bring about a positive change in the lives of the common people in the war-strife country.

Paying rich tributes to the services of Nakamura, Aftab Sherpao said that he had worked selflessly to change the lives of the Afghans for their betterment.

