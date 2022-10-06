Sherpao condemns use of force by provincial govt against teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman, Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has condemned batten charging and teargas shelling against the protesting teaching community of the province.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao termed the use of force against the protesting teachers tantamount to wickedness and undemocratic behavior of the provincial rulers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said that non-seriousness and incompetency of the PTI government had turned KP into the hub of problems and issues and each segment of the society was left with no other option than staging protest.

The former chief minister supported the demand of scale up-gradation of the teachers and called for immediate steps to resolve the issue. He said that teachers, a highly respectful segment of our society, have taken to the streets for the issue of scale up-gradation. But, he added, the use of force against them by the provincial government is highly condemnable.