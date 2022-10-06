UrduPoint.com

Sherpao Condemns Use Of Force By Provincial Govt Against Teachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Sherpao condemns use of force by provincial govt against teachers

Chairman, Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has condemned batten charging and teargas shelling against the protesting teaching community of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman, Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has condemned batten charging and teargas shelling against the protesting teaching community of the province.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao termed the use of force against the protesting teachers tantamount to wickedness and undemocratic behavior of the provincial rulers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He said that non-seriousness and incompetency of the PTI government had turned KP into the hub of problems and issues and each segment of the society was left with no other option than staging protest.

The former chief minister supported the demand of scale up-gradation of the teachers and called for immediate steps to resolve the issue. He said that teachers, a highly respectful segment of our society, have taken to the streets for the issue of scale up-gradation. But, he added, the use of force against them by the provincial government is highly condemnable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hub Government

Recent Stories

Greece migrant sinkings leave 18 dead, dozens miss ..

Greece migrant sinkings leave 18 dead, dozens missing

1 minute ago
 Speakers for following Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) in real ..

Speakers for following Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) in real sense

1 minute ago
 Six charged over Indonesia stadium disaster

Six charged over Indonesia stadium disaster

1 minute ago
 International pro wrestlers to help flood victims ..

International pro wrestlers to help flood victims rebuild lives

19 minutes ago
 DC reviews progress over ongoing 13-day typhoid pr ..

DC reviews progress over ongoing 13-day typhoid prevention campaign

19 minutes ago
 Korea to increase flood relief support for Pakista ..

Korea to increase flood relief support for Pakistan: Ambassador Suh Sangpyo

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.