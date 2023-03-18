Sherpao criticizes Imran for creating hurdles to avoid facing courts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday criticized former prime minister Imran Khan for creating hurdles to avoid facing the courts.

"Imran Khan used to talk about the rule of law, but his conduct has proven he did not practice what he preached," he said, while addressing a gathering at Hayatabad here.

Former Nazim Haji Masood Khattak announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters.

About Imran Khan's willingness for talks, he said, how could the government trust the PTI leader as Imran Khan used to say he would not talk with "thieves".

He remarked that talks could be held in an environment of trust and mutual respect so the onus was on Imran Khan to do so.

Aftab Sherpao said it was the responsibility of the government to take steps to ensure a peaceful environment for holding the elections. He also expressed concern over the prevailing uncertainty in the merged districts, saying that the ex-Fata did not receive the promised funds due to which discontent was growing among the local population.

He asked the government to pay heed to the plight of the merged districts and release the funds so that uplift activities could take place there.

About the looming flour crisis, Aftab Sherpao said it was ironic that Pakistan, despite being an agricultural country, was facing the shortage of flour and sugar.

However, he said the flour crisis was linked to mismanagement, black marketing and hoarding.

He urged the authorities concerned to take steps to ensure transparency in the distribution of the flour and other commodities to give relief to the people.

The QWP leader urged the government to take proactive steps to provide relief to the have-nots during Ramazan by bringing down the prices of the daily used food items.

He said that the skyrocketing inflation had made life miserable for the people, who were unable to feed their children. He said the price-hike had dented the purchasing power of the people.

He said the Federal government should implement the austerity measures in letter and spirit and reduce the size of the federal cabinet.

He said the state institutions and the bureaucracy should give up their perks and privileges to lessen the burden on the national exchequer at a time when the country was facing a financial crunch.

Aftab Sherpao said the government should complete the ongoing digital census at the earliest so that actual figures could be obtained.