UrduPoint.com

Sherpao Criticizes Imran For Creating Hurdles To Avoid Facing Courts

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Sherpao criticizes Imran for creating hurdles to avoid facing courts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday criticized former prime minister Imran Khan for creating hurdles to avoid facing the courts.

"Imran Khan used to talk about the rule of law, but his conduct has proven he did not practice what he preached," he said, while addressing a gathering at Hayatabad here.

Former Nazim Haji Masood Khattak announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters.

About Imran Khan's willingness for talks, he said, how could the government trust the PTI leader as Imran Khan used to say he would not talk with "thieves".

He remarked that talks could be held in an environment of trust and mutual respect so the onus was on Imran Khan to do so.

Aftab Sherpao said it was the responsibility of the government to take steps to ensure a peaceful environment for holding the elections. He also expressed concern over the prevailing uncertainty in the merged districts, saying that the ex-Fata did not receive the promised funds due to which discontent was growing among the local population.

He asked the government to pay heed to the plight of the merged districts and release the funds so that uplift activities could take place there.

About the looming flour crisis, Aftab Sherpao said it was ironic that Pakistan, despite being an agricultural country, was facing the shortage of flour and sugar.

However, he said the flour crisis was linked to mismanagement, black marketing and hoarding.

He urged the authorities concerned to take steps to ensure transparency in the distribution of the flour and other commodities to give relief to the people.

The QWP leader urged the government to take proactive steps to provide relief to the have-nots during Ramazan by bringing down the prices of the daily used food items.

He said that the skyrocketing inflation had made life miserable for the people, who were unable to feed their children. He said the price-hike had dented the purchasing power of the people.

He said the Federal government should implement the austerity measures in letter and spirit and reduce the size of the federal cabinet.

He said the state institutions and the bureaucracy should give up their perks and privileges to lessen the burden on the national exchequer at a time when the country was facing a financial crunch.

Aftab Sherpao said the government should complete the ongoing digital census at the earliest so that actual figures could be obtained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Qaumi Watan Party Family Government Cabinet Flour

Recent Stories

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

2 hours ago
 Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions i ..

Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions in Italy

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with French Presid ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, political ..

2 hours ago
 Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039; ..

Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039;s heritage: Mariam Almheiri

3 hours ago
 HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.