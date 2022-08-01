UrduPoint.com

Sherpao Demands Declaring Flood Affected Areas As Calamity Hit

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Sherpao demands declaring flood affected areas as calamity hit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial chairman, Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has demanded declaring the flood affected districts as calamity-hit area and announcement of financial assistance for the affectees.

Addressing a press conference in his residence here on Monday, he said that recent floods and heavy rains have resulted in human and financial losses in various districts of the province and severely damaged standing crops, houses, link roads and orchards.

Criticizing the provincial government, he observed that neither chief minister nor provincial ministers have visited flood affected areas.

He lamented that no step was made to collect details of either humans or financial losses.

Furthermore, he said that the peaceful protesting flood affectees have been tear gassed in D.I. Khan added that instead of providing assistance to the people, the provincial government was using force against them.

On this occasion, a PTI affiliated Town Council member from Union Council Lala, Syed Khurram Shehzad Bacha announced joining QWP along with his family members and associates.

