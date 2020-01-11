Sherpao denounces Quetta blast

(@imziishan)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th January, 2020) Condemning the Quetta blast, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said that had the Justice Qazi Faez Isa's report been implemented in letter andspirit, the security situation would have been totally different now.He was speaking at a meeting of party leaders here on Saturday.

He made the comments in the wake of the Quetta mosque blast in which 15 people, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were martyred and several others injured."Quetta have been terrorised by such frequent incidents adding to the sufferings of the people and thegovt has failed to protect them.

It seems Justice Qazi Isa's report has not been acted upon and throwninto the dustbin," he had said in an earlier tweet.

He also extended prayers and sympathies to the bereaved families and said that the resurgence of terror activities was an indication of a new wave of terrorism, but the government seemed oblivious to the ground realities.The QWP leader further said the maintenance of law and order was the top responsibility of thegovernment, but it seemed the rulers were least bothered to perform their duties by providing security to the people."This government is like a rudderless ship which has lost its direction.

It has no clue what to do or how to act," he added.