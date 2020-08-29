Sherpao expresses hope for peace revival in Afghanistan

Seasoned politician and Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has expressed the hope that ongoing Intra Afghan Peace dialogue will pave way for revival of peace in war ravaged Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Seasoned politician and Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has expressed the hope that ongoing Intra Afghan Peace dialogue will pave way for revival of peace in war ravaged Afghanistan.

He expressed this hope while talking with a delegation headed by Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Najeebullah Ahmadzai which called on him at his residence on Saturday.

Talking to delegation members, Aftab Sherpao stresses for obtaining opinion of all the stakeholders for making the Afghan peace dialogue more effective.

He said there is a dire need of holding negotiation for bringing peace in Afghanistan because the country is in state of war for the last four decades.

The Afghan nationals, he continued, are paying a heavy price of the war in their country for the last 40 years in shape of displacement and destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Sherpao also stresses for strengthening of bilateral relations between Islamabad and Kabul as stability and progress in Pakistan is linked with peace is Afghanistan.