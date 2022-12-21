UrduPoint.com

Sherpao For Political Reconciliation To Address Current Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Sherpao for political reconciliation to address current challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday asked mainstream political parties to set aside mutual differences and join hands for tackling challenges being faced by the country.

He said political instability and law and order were affecting the economy, adding a strong economy eventually guaranteed the country's security.

He was addressing a gathering to mark the death anniversary of those martyred in the 2007 suicide attack at Sherpao village mosque during Eid prayer. Qur'an and Fateha khawani were held for the departed souls.

He paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and said their sacrifices would be remembered for long.

Aftab Sherpao said that the country, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was once again facing terror incidents leading to law and order situation.

He called for review of Afghan policy in order to redress specific anomalies.

About the Bannu incident, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed to improvise capability of the police and other law enforcement agencies.

He urged the KP government to take effective steps for boosting the capacity of the police and law enforcement agencies to tackle the issue of lawlessness.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Suicide Attack Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Qaumi Watan Party Law And Order Prayer Mosque Government

Recent Stories

vivo Creates Unforgettable Moments for Global Fans ..

24 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

2 hours ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

2 hours ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.