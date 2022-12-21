Sherpao for political reconciliation to address current challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday asked mainstream political parties to set aside mutual differences and join hands for tackling challenges being faced by the country.

He said political instability and law and order were affecting the economy, adding a strong economy eventually guaranteed the country's security.

He was addressing a gathering to mark the death anniversary of those martyred in the 2007 suicide attack at Sherpao village mosque during Eid prayer. Qur'an and Fateha khawani were held for the departed souls.

He paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and said their sacrifices would be remembered for long.

Aftab Sherpao said that the country, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was once again facing terror incidents leading to law and order situation.

He called for review of Afghan policy in order to redress specific anomalies.

About the Bannu incident, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed to improvise capability of the police and other law enforcement agencies.

He urged the KP government to take effective steps for boosting the capacity of the police and law enforcement agencies to tackle the issue of lawlessness.