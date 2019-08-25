Sherpao for resolving Kashmir issue through meaningful dialogues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved through meaningful dialogues as India and Pakistan both are nuclear powers.

He said this while talking to a delegation of party workers from Lower Dir district here at Watan Kor.

He said that Kashmir had become a nuclear flashpoint between two nuclear powers of South Asia.

"The world powers are aware of the fact that Pakistan and India are nuclear states therefore they should play their role in resolving this issue," he said.

On Afghanistan, Aftab Sherpao said that his party supported the ongoing peace process to restore stability to Afghanistan and the region at large.

He said the democratic process should also be strengthened in Afghanistan besides taking the peace talks to its logical conclusion.

However, he explained said that Kashmir dispute and the Afghan peace process were two separate things and these should not be interlinked.

Reiterating his party's stance on securing rights for the Pakhtuns, he said that the QWP was striving to forge unity among the Pakhtuns.

"The issues being faced by the Pakhtuns cannot be solved unless they stand united," he pointed out.

He asked government to fulfill all promises made with people during general elections.