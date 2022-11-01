Provincial Chairman Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has expressed concern over the apathy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government towards the restoration of Munda Headworks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Chairman Qoumi Watan Party (QWP) Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has expressed concern over the apathy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government towards the restoration of Munda Headworks.

Addressing the party office-bearers, workers and local elders from Shabqadar tehsil, Charsadda district, he expressed his fears that the indifferent attitude of the provincial government towards the restoration of Munda Headworks could affect a large area of agricultural land and deteriorate the prevailing issue of food security in the province.

He called for the starting work on the rehabilitation of Munda Headworks on an emergency basis to resolve the issue on time and prevent the province from becoming the victim of food shortage.

Sikandar Sherpao said the foreign conspiracy narrative of Imran Khan Niazi had inflicted irreparable loss to the national identity, adding the PTI chief left no stone unturned in pushing the country towards economic disaster.

He said Imran Khan had miserably failed to deliver, and was hiding his poor performance through staging the drama of long march. He added that through long march the PTI chief wanted to spread anarchy and hide his own as well as the corruption of his cronies.