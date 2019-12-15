Sherpao pays rich tributes to APS martyrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS) attack on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the gruesome incident.

In a statement issued from Watan Kor, he recalled that the attack which took place on December 16, 2014 had united the nation in the fight against terrorism.

Remembering the martyrs of the APS attack, Aftab Sherpao said the nation would always remember the sacrifices of the innocent children.

The QWP leader said the deadliest attack had prompted the government to declare an all-out war against the militants to restore viable peace in the country. He said his part shared the grief of the bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them the courage and the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss with equinity. The nation is still in a state of shock and grief over the brazen attack in which innocent school children were targeted, he added.