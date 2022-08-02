Sherpao suggests grand dialogue to ease political situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday while showing concern over current political state of affairs, suggested a grand dialogue for all political parties to ease the situation.

Talking to media persons, Aftab Sherpao said if a grand dialogue among political entities was not held, it would be harmful for the country and its economy. Suggesting two resolutions to end wrangling between the political parties, Sherpao said in politics the doors of negotiations and dialogue were never kept closed.

He said if Hasina Wajid and Khaleda Zia could sit on one table in Bangladesh for the sake of their country then why the government and opposition in Pakistan cannot have reconciliation dialogue.

He said the political mercury which has touched the new heights of confrontation needed to be brought down through talks.

The confronting politics, he said, have also badly hit the country's economy that was a matter of great concern and must be understood by the politicians. The only way out from the current political situation was the grand dialogue and charter of economy between political entities; he said and added that otherwise everyone would bear the brunt of the situation.

Sherpao maintained that in international politics, political parties from different schools of thought and despite having severe differences sit together for their country's security.

In politics, Sherpao said, flexibility and logic both were necessary for moving forward.

The best forum for mutual consultations among politicians was the parliament but unfortunately the PTI has already tendered resignations from this platform. The graph of the economy, he said, came down during the tenure of Imran Khan and the current government was facing many hardships to put the economy back on its feet.

Bringing improving in economy and political stability in the country were the challenges faced by the incumbent government. The flight of US Dollar was directly affecting the country's economy, especially the poor segment of society.

Sherpao said politics on economy must have an end as the country would not move forward in such a political atmosphere adding that it was need of the hour that we should put aside our differences and sit on one table for the cause of our country.