Sherpao Terms KP Assembly Dissolution Desperate Attempt By PTI To Bring Imran To Power

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday said that the dissolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was a desperate attempt by PTI to pave way for Imran Khan's return to power corridor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday said that the dissolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was a desperate attempt by PTI to pave way for Imran Khan's return to power corridor.

Addressing a public gathering in Tehsil Tangi, district Charsadda, he said that the people would reject PTI in the elections as its leadership has disrespected the mandate of masses.

He said Imran Khan has no concerns about the country's economic situation and interest, rather he is self-centered and only cares about himself.

The way the KP Assembly was dissolved made it clear that PTI's government was selected rather elected, he remarked and added that PTI was solely responsible for socio-economic instability in the country, especially in KP and Imran Khan intended to further aggravate the situation.

Sherpao said that PTI was planted in KP through an organized conspiracy and the brunt of it was being faced by the nation in the shape of unemployment, inflation, socio-economic instability in the country.

He said that those who brought PTI to power were also responsible for the current crisis, adding that due to wrong policies of PTI, the peace of the province was destroyed and the terrorism was reemerged.

He said that the current government of PDM was taking pragmatic steps to improve the economy of the country and put it on the track. There is a need to provide relief to the people as well as to work for the development and prosperity of the country, he noted.

Sherpao said that despite Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being self-sufficient in gas and electricity production, the residents here were yearning for these facilities. He said that there was unrest among the people of the merged districts because the promises made to them by PTI were not fulfilled.

