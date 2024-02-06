Sherpao Urges People To Vote For Candidates Who Steer Country Out Of Challenges
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 07:24 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) As the political arena heats up in the run-up to the general election slated for February 8, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Tuesday urged the people to vote for the candidates of those political parties that could steer the country out of the prevailing challenges.
Wrapping up his party’s election campaign by addressing a well-attended gathering at his village Sherpao in Charsadda, he said the nation should reject the ones, who ruined the country through their misrule.
“People should vote wisely to elect the party and the candidate who can work for the betterment of the people. This is an election between those who destroyed the country and want to put it back on its feet. Before voting, the people should remember the perpetrators of May 9 mayhem, which cannot be forgotten by the nation,” he urged the people.
He remarked that Imran Khan believed in the ruin philosophy, which led attacks on the military installations. Paying homage to his elder brother Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao Shaheed on his 49th death anniversary, the veteran politician said he sacrificed his life striving for the well-being of the people from downtrodden segments of society.
“The people still remember him for his hard work and struggle against the forces of the status quo,” he recalled. Holding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf responsible for the problems facing the country, Aftab Sherpao said the PTI rule ruined the country and caused political instability.
He said the PTI disillusioned the youth and deceived them through hollow slogans. He maintained the slogan of so-called change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.
“Imran Khan acted like a dictator. His government failed to develop a working relationship with the opposition in the National Assembly,” he recalled, adding that it would take considerable time and effort to undo the damage done to the country.
He said the people should vote for those candidates, who could revive the economy, create job opportunities and fight poverty. “Imran Khan even did not spare his benefactors and stabbed them in the back,” he said, adding the PTI promoted intolerance and ridiculed its opponents.
Aftab Sherpao said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered the most during the PTI rule in the province. He said KP lagged behind in all sectors and was now buried under huge loans.
He said KP’s debt had soared to over Rs1,000 billion, rendering the province cash-strapped. He said the nation was faced with unprecedented poverty, price-hike and unemployment.
The QWP leader said after the election the political parties should join hands to work for the betterment of the country by taking along everyone. “Pakistan cannot afford political polarization. We need unity to address the challenges,” he said.
