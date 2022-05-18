UrduPoint.com

Sherpao Visits Residence Of Slain Sikh Shopkeepers For Condolence

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Sherpao visits residence of slain Sikh shopkeepers for condolence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A leader of Qaumi Watan Party, Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday visited residence of Sikh shopkeepers who were shot dead on Sunday for condolence and expressed solidarity with the Sikh community in this hour of grief.

Talking to representatives of the Sikh community, he strongly condemned targeted killings of minorities and said that such terrorist incident in broad daylight was a matter of grave concern for the entire nation.

He said that such incidents had sparked unrest in the society especially among religious minorities.

He demanded that KP government should take concrete measures to ensure the protection of minorities.

He said that culprits involved in this incident should be arrested immediately and be given exemplary punishment.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qaumi Watan Party Sunday Government

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

1 hour ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

1 hour ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

1 hour ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

1 hour ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.