Sherry Accuses PTI Chief Of Hiding His Corrupt Practices Through Baseless Arguments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Sherry accuses PTI chief of hiding his corrupt practices through baseless arguments

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had been exposed in the Toshakhana case for committing corrupt practices and concealing the facts but he was hiding his misappropriation under hoax arguments.

The federal minister took to Twitter to respond to the recent statement of the PTI chief who appeared earlier in the hearing of the Toshakhana reference filed against him.

Senator Rehman wrote on her official Twitter handle, "Ever since the facts of Toshakhana came to light, PTI chief had taken U-turn (retracted from his statements) continuously. In the beginning, he challenged the powers of the Election Commission itself.

" The Minister said the PTI chairman maintained that he did not sell the gifts of Toshakhana, but now he claimed to sell those gifts through his military secretary.

"PTI chief, who called others thieves and robbers, is now presenting arguments for stealing gifts worth billions of rupees.

Instead of proving himself innocent, he is accusing the government of disqualifying him," Sherry Rehman alleged.

The Minister said PTI chief had already been disqualified as a result of his extremist politics, the government had no interest in disqualifying him.

She demanded that the PTI chief should hold himself accountable in the same way as he wanted for his opponents for the past four years.

