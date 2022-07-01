UrduPoint.com

Sherry Alerts Authorities For Timely GLOF Mitigation Measures In Northern Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Sherry alerts authorities for timely GLOF mitigation measures in Northern Areas

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday alerted the provincial and disaster management authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan for ensuring timely measures to prevent life losses during recent glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF).

The Federal Minister for Climate Change in two separate tweets shared videos of surging glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

In the first tweet, she wrote, "This is the Skardu Glacial Lake Outburst Flood in full fury. Timely teamwork has prevented loss of lives, but GB administration and DDMAs are alerted to remain vigilant for further flooding as water levels remain unstable due to snowmelt.

" The Minister also mentioned the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Climate Change.

In the second video, the Minister shared the video of another GLOF event. She wrote, "This is the Chitral GLOF event raging it's glacial snowmelt through the riverbed. No lives were lost due to timely warning, but water levels here too are unstable. KP administration, PDMA teams need to stay alert. All these lake outburst floods are due to high temperatures".

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Water Sherry Rehman Twitter Alert Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Skardu Event All

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call ..

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call outside her mother's house

1 hour ago
 FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PF ..

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

2 hours ago
 Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punja ..

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago
 PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administratio ..

PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administration to hold a rally

2 hours ago
 China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

3 hours ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.