Sherry asks IK to stop thinking himself as PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday reprimanded Imran Khan for meddling in state affairs and asked him to stop thinking himself as the prime minister.

In a statement received here, the Federal Minister said the government had appointed the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Army Chief on seniority and merit basis.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that despite this, the President went from Islamabad to Lahore to consult with his party chairman (Imran Khan).

She added that Imran Khan had no constitutional role in the appointment of the Army Chief. However, former President Asif Ali Zardari was also prohibited by the court from meeting his party workers.

The Minister said Imran Khan should stop thinking of himself as the prime minister of the country and the final word as due to his ego and personal narrative, the country had suffered a lot.