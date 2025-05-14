Open Menu

Sherry Condemns Bomb Blast In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 11:28 PM

Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman Wednesday strongly condemned the bomb blast that occurred on Saryab Road in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman Wednesday strongly condemned the bomb blast that occurred on Saryab Road in Quetta.

Expressing relief over the safety of PPP’s provincial assembly member Ali Madad Jatak, who remained unharmed in the incident, Sherry Rehman said, “We thank Allah for protecting Ali Madad Jatak.

Reiterating a strong stance against terrorism, she added, “The enemies of peace deserve no leniency. Those involved in this heinous act must be brought to justice immediately.”

She emphasized that the nefarious designs of anti-state elements will never succeed, asserting, “All conspiracies to destabilize Balochistan will be thwarted. The entire nation stands united against terrorism.”

Sherry Rehman also expressed prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the blast.

