Sherry Condemns Imran Khan's Remarks For Bilawal's Diplomacy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Sherry condemns Imran Khan's remarks for Bilawal's diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator, Sherry Rehman on Wednesday condemned Imran Khan's statement pertaining to Pakistan-Afghanistan diplomatic relations and terrorism during a seminar on the resurgence of terrorism via video link.

In a series of tweets, the minister criticised the former prime minister and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for making irresponsible statements on critical issues of national importance.

Sherry Rehman said, "As a former prime minister, Imran Khan is not representing Pakistan but someone else. Imran Khan knows the security issues and history of the region as much as he knows the geography of Germany and Japan." She criticised that the person (Imran Khan) under whose rule Pakistan became a victim of foreign isolation was today exhorting Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on foreign affairs.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's eight months of diplomatic achievements had no comparison to Imran Khan's four years of diplomatic isolation, Sherry Rehman said.

"Imran Khan had plunged the country into a diplomatic quagmire," she added. The PTI chief had claimed that the ill-equipped police could not confront well-equipped terrorists that had automatic weapons to curb terrorism during his speech at the seminar.

Responding to Khan's remarks, the minister said, "Our police and other law enforcement agencies are on the frontline against terrorists and are our first line of defence."She added that Imran Khan had also insulted the brave police of Pakistan. "It is a pity that instead of encouraging the police, Imran Khan is discouraging them," Sherry Rehman said.

