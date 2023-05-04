UrduPoint.com

Sherry Condemns Killing Of Teachers In Kurram School Shooting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on the government school teachers in Kurram District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

In a statement issued here, the federal minister expressed her condolences and solidarity with the families of martyred teachers.

"Attack on teachers who are not on school but examination duty is the work of cowardly elements. I hope those involved in this cowardly incident will be brought to justice," Sherry Rehman said.

"May Allah give patience to the bereaved families of the martyred teachers, Amen," she prayed.

