Sherry Condemns PTI Founder’s Letter To IMF
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Vice President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday strongly condemned the letter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In a statement here, Sherry Rehman said that confirmation of former PTI chairman's letter to IMF was regrettable.
Senator Rehman alleging Imran Khan regime as the record borrower government but Khan did not bother about poverty and inflation while taking loans.
“Inviting the IMF to intervene in the country's internal affairs is not anti-nationalism?,” she queried.
She said that IMF has nothing to do with the general elections, adding that the PTI leadership did not yet learned from its mistakes.
