Sherry Condemns Terrorist Attack On Karachi Police Chief's Office

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Chief's Office.

In a statement issued here, the federal minister expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred in the attack.

She also prayed for the speedy recovery of the personnel injured in the attack.

"I salute to the Police and Rangers who participated in the operation. Sindh Police and Rangers foiled the attack with quick and effective action and saved the country from major damage," Sherry Rehman said.

She added that such cowardly attacks of terrorism could not dampen the nation's spirits. The whole nation stood united against terrorism, Sherry Rehman said.

