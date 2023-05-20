UrduPoint.com

Sherry Condemns Terrorists' Attack On Security Post In Zarghoon

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Sherry condemns terrorists' attack on Security post in Zarghoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the post of security forces in Zarghoon, Balochistan.

In a statement here, the federal minister expressed deep sorrow and condolence over the martyrdom of three soldiers of Pakistan Army in the attack.

Senator Sherry Rehman expressed her heartfelt solidarity with the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the attack.

She also extended her sympathies with the families of the martyrs in this hour of sorrow.

"I am proud of the soldiers of Pakistan Armed Forces standing in the front line against terrorists," Sherry Rehman said.

