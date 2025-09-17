Open Menu

Sherry Condole Over The Sad Demise Of Sanjrani,s Father

Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Sherry condole over the sad demise of Sanjrani,s father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman visited the residence of former Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to offer condolences on the passing of his father, said in a Press Release issued here on Wednesday.

She offered Fateha and prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul.

