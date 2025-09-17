Sherry Condole Over The Sad Demise Of Sanjrani,s Father
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman visited the residence of former Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to offer condolences on the passing of his father, said in a Press Release issued here on Wednesday.
She offered Fateha and prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul.
Recent Stories
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sherry condole over the sad demise of Sanjrani,s father2 minutes ago
-
Mansehra Police nab child assault suspect and notorious drug dealer2 minutes ago
-
Iranian Ambassador calls on Raza Hayat Harraj12 minutes ago
-
KP introduces new vehicle registration, number plate system12 minutes ago
-
Polio drive continues peacefully amid tight security measures in Tank12 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept intensifies relief operations for animals in flood-hit Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
One dead, one injured as motorcycle crushed by coaster in Abbottabad22 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed, SHO injured in Charsadda encounter22 minutes ago
-
Terrorist attacks on Miryan police station, Mazangah checkpost foiled22 minutes ago
-
Polling for by election on 29 LG seats in Sindh on Sept 2432 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 254,700 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, 10 shops sealed in ICT anti-encroachment drive42 minutes ago