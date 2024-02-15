Sherry Confirms Nomination Of Zardari For Presidency
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman clarified on Thursday that no formal discussions have taken place with Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) regarding coalition government formation.
Talking to a private news channel, Senator Rehman emphasized that while there have been discussions with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding government formation, no such talks have occurred with the PTI.
Sherry Rehman expressed openness to dialogue with all parties, stating, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) seems to be confused; PPP's doors are open for everyone for discussion.
"
Furthermore, she highlighted the ongoing formation of provincial committees and the process of provincial government formation with allies.
Senator Rehman said that peaceful protest was the the democratic right of everyone, but apolitical sit-ins and mob demonstrations could undermine national stability.
She underscored the importance of political and economic stability for the country's progress.
Responding to a query about the presidential candidacy, Sherry Rehman confirmed Asif Ali Zardari as the PPP's nominee.
Recent Stories
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee
Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered
FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Achakzai urges public reject calls for disruption from losing candidates5 minutes ago
-
Court extends Pervaiz Elahi’s judicial remand25 minutes ago
-
MDA decides to buy new vehicles, raise tariff of Wasa commercial connections25 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for the mega event of PSL: DC25 minutes ago
-
Government formation talks inches forward as PML(N), PPP committees conclude second round25 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict in plea against re-polling in NA-4335 minutes ago
-
Agri deptt focusing on cotton cultivation, production targets35 minutes ago
-
Notification regarding Aun Chaudhry's victory withdrawn: IHC told44 minutes ago
-
Training on leadership traits for BISP officers conducted45 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police initiates "No Helmet, No Fuel" drive45 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict in plea against NA-163 election results45 minutes ago
-
Commission inaugurates HFH Catholic Church expansion55 minutes ago