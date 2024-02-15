Open Menu

Sherry Confirms Nomination Of Zardari For Presidency

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman clarified on Thursday that no formal discussions have taken place with Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) regarding coalition government formation.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator Rehman emphasized that while there have been discussions with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding government formation, no such talks have occurred with the PTI.

Sherry Rehman expressed openness to dialogue with all parties, stating, "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) seems to be confused; PPP's doors are open for everyone for discussion.

"

Furthermore, she highlighted the ongoing formation of provincial committees and the process of provincial government formation with allies.

Senator Rehman said that peaceful protest was the the democratic right of everyone, but apolitical sit-ins and mob demonstrations could undermine national stability.

She underscored the importance of political and economic stability for the country's progress.

Responding to a query about the presidential candidacy, Sherry Rehman confirmed Asif Ali Zardari as the PPP's nominee.

