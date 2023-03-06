Sherry demands courts to take notice of Imran Khan lies

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator, Sherry Rehman on Monday demanded that the Court should take strict notice against Imran Khan for obstructing judicial and police proceedings and telling lies.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who spoke about the rule of law, lied to avoid arrest.

Senator Rehman said, "This is the same person who sent all political opponents to jail for revenge in the past. Asif Ali Zardari and all other politicians rendered their arrest in fabricated cases with courage." She added that Imran Khan hid behind his party workers every time to stop legal and judicial proceedings.

Imran Khan was so afraid of arrest that he did not personally receive court notices from the police, she said.

The Minister said Khan had hidden in the Zamanat Park (dubbing Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence as bail park) to avoid arrest, and the police were shown an empty room.

Sherry Rehman further mentioned that but after the police left, Imran came out and lectured his party workers on rule of law and morality. "He demands separate law and justice for the entire nation and a different one for himself," she concluded.