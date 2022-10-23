UrduPoint.com

Sherry Eulogizes Begum Nusrat Bhutto On Her 11th Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Sherry eulogizes Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 11th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday eulogized Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the spouse of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on her 11th death anniversary.

In her message received here, the federal minister said, "On the death anniversary of the mother of democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto, I pay tribute to her on behalf of the entire Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)." Senator Rehman said Begum Bhutto was called as mother because of her unprecedented sacrifices in political and personal life as she after the martyrdom of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto led the Party.

"Begum Nusrat Bhutto's life has been a bed of thorns. Her sacrifices and sufferings are unparalleled, yet she emerged as a courageous wife, a courageous mother and a brave leader," Sherry Rehman said.

Begum Nusrat Bhutto would always remain a symbol of courage and bravery who defiantly challenged the dictatorship for the restoration of democracy, Sherry Rehman said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Sherry Rehman Democracy Nusrat Bhutto Wife Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Dictator Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.