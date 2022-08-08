UrduPoint.com

Sherry Felicitates Arshad Nadeem For Winning Gold At Commonwealth Games

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Sherry felicitates Arshad Nadeem for winning gold at Commonwealth Games

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Monday extended felicitations to Olympic athlete Arshad Nadeem on winning gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 being held in England.

The minister took to twitter to appreciate the athlete for making the nation proud with his remarkable performance.

Sherry wrote, "Congratulations to all star Arshad Nadeem for bagging gold at the Commonwealth Games, the first Javelin gold for Pakistan since 1954! So proud." Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated Arshad Nadeem for creating history with his exceptional performance in Commonwealth Games setting a new record.

"Arshad Nadeem is pride of the nation and our national Hero", the COAS said in his message shared by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, the ISPR DG said Pakistan Armed Forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem for an outstanding performance in the Commonwealth Games and winning gold medal for Pakistan in Javelin throw.

"Brilliant Arshad Nadeem, well done for making Pakistan proud. Pakistan Zindabad," he wrote.

During the first round of the javelin throw final, Nadeem created a record through an 86.81-meter (m) throw.

However, in the fifth attempt, the Olympian set a new Commonwealth Games record of 90.18m throw and became the first Pakistani to hold the record.

Nadeem also beat India's Neeraj Chopra's Tokyo Olympic throw of 87.58m (Gold) and the World Athletics Championship throw of 88.13m.

