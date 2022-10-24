UrduPoint.com

Sherry Felicitates Hindu Community On Diwali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Sherry felicitates Hindu community on Diwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday felicitated the Hindu Community in the country on their religious festival of Diwali.

In a message shared by the minister on her Twitter handle, she said, "Happy Diwali to the Hindu community across the country. Diwali is a festival of love, light and prosperity. We should share each other's happiness and share love. May the candles of love, tolerance and prosperity burn forever." The tweet was followed by the hashtag #HappyDiwali.

Diwali has a unique importance in the sub-continent and the world over as a religious festival of lights. The festivity marks the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and the human ability to overcome.

The festival all over the world is celebrated by the Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and others as a holiday. The word Diwali has been derived from the Sanskrit word deepavali, meaning "rows of lighted lamps."It is linked to Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity and good fortune and is celebrated for five days.

Related Topics

World Sherry Rehman Twitter May All From Share Love

Recent Stories

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

44 minutes ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

4 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.