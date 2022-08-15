Sherry for building small dams in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday said the country should focus on building small dams while keeping in view its limited resources and growing vulnerability due to recurrent natural disasters persistently impacting the region.

She was addressing the conference on the impacts of climate change on agriculture held under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Sherry Rehman said the country's system had run low on water and the Ministry of Climate Change was going to brief the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday (August16) regarding water scarcity growing in the region.

She said the trend of large dams in the world was decreasing and was shifting towards building small dams, adding, "Construction of large dams requires huge amount of funds." The minister mentioned that the people protested against construction of large dams in India. "We should build small dams considering our resources. We have to change the priorities of our projects as our dam projects are not completed for 10 to 15 years."She added that the country had neither resources nor time to build big dams as Pakistan would become water scarce by 2025 that demanded the policy makers to take timely measures.