UrduPoint.com

Sherry For Collective Approach To Deal With Impacts Of Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Sherry for collective approach to deal with impacts of climate change

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman on Wednesday stressed coordination among all stakeholders to cope with the repercussions of climate change and save the natural eco-system from hazardous impacts of pollution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman on Wednesday stressed coordination among all stakeholders to cope with the repercussions of climate change and save the natural eco-system from hazardous impacts of pollution.

Addressing a session on "Building resilience to preserve our common future moderated by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed she said, despite contributing less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan was committed to improving air pollution and reducing emissions.

"In the gigantic calamity of climate change the utmost issue is climate justice; there should be reparations given to countries that are suffering from the effects of climate change caused by excessive emissions of the Global North" she added.

Explaining the situation in Pakistan, she said Sindh experienced seven times the average rainfall in August during the current year.

She further elaborated that 2022 has been the year of multiple climate change catastrophes starting off with heat waves resultantly melting a great number of glaciers in Pakistan's North to inflicting desertification in huge regions of River Indus delta.

The minister more than 6000 roads and 200 bridges have been ripped apart and we still are evaluating the actual on-ground damage.

Sherry said, "Pakistan is facing the brunt of overconsumption in the west and we want to raise this argument at not just the UN but also at COP 27. Many parts of Asia Pacific will face the same damages in the coming years especially those not adapting to climate resilience.

We're seeing a situation where all international platforms, including the UN, are perturbed. While reparations are difficult but compensation will be at the center of our climate agenda." Senator Mushahid Hussain lamented that though Pakistan contributes less than 1% to global emissions still it is one of the top affected countries due to climate change.

Ms. Georgina Lloyd, Regional Coordinator (Asia and the Pacific) of Environmental Law and Governance at UNEP, explained that we're in a climate emergency that is affecting Pakistan and the globe.

A resilient society needs to have equitable and sustainable development.

Leave no one behind (LNOB) is the central, transformative promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Environmental rule of law, Green approaches to climate change recovery (ending fossil fuel subsidies, enforcing the polluter pays principle, supporting green jobs, and including green conditionalities in fiscal recovery policies), socially inclusive development, Investment in green economy and Renewable sector are the key pillars to a sustainable future. The green economy can generate more than 2.4 million jobs by 2030.

In this regard, parliaments need to take a 3-prong approach; Legislative, Budgetary, and Oversight Actions towards sustainable development.

Ms. Sarah Wade-Apicella, Head of Partnerships and Stakeholder Engagement Unit, United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), gave recommendations for a risk-informed resilience pathway.

She said that investment in governance and institutional coordination, innovative financing mechanisms, resilient infrastructure investments, sustainable consumption and nature-based solutions can help greatly in a sustainable recovery.

Mr Saber H. Chaudhary, Honorary IPU President, MP from Bangladesh, said that we are living in terrible times of Climate Change and Disasters.

He said that Pakistan has just incurred a potential loss of 30 billion Dollars. He also said that the future of humanity is faced with water stress and unprecedented loss of biodiversity.

Ms. Shazia Raffi, participating online from New York, added that Pakistan has seen unprecedented times in the last 2 years. Climate change is inflicting a loss of 9M lives globally every year. Pakistan is facing both hazardous air pollution and heat waves.

Quality monitoring can help parliamentarians see the progress of their actions and share that Pakistan has signed and ratified all the agreements on climate change.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bangladesh United Nations Water Sherry Rehman Mushahid Hussain Syed Ipu Progress Same New York Colombian Peso August Gas All From Share Top Asia Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Strong democracy imperative for stability, develop ..

Strong democracy imperative for stability, development of country: NA Speaker

19 seconds ago
 48 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, encroach ..

48 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, encroachments

20 seconds ago
 PFA imposes fine of Rs 85,000 on four outlets

PFA imposes fine of Rs 85,000 on four outlets

22 seconds ago
 Lufthansa back in private hands as Germany sells r ..

Lufthansa back in private hands as Germany sells rescue stake

2 minutes ago
 PML-N will form govt in Punjab again: Attaullah Ta ..

PML-N will form govt in Punjab again: Attaullah Tarar

2 minutes ago
 IPU participants agree to set up body for developi ..

IPU participants agree to set up body for developing parliamentary mechanism to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.