UrduPoint.com

Sherry For More Projects, Resources Of Development Sector, Partners On Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Sherry for more projects, resources of development sector, partners on climate change

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday urged the development sector and partners to enhance projects and resources on climate change adaptation and mitigation.

Addressing the International Summit on Higher Education and Workforce Development in the 21st Century organised by USAID's Higher Education System Strengthening Activity, the Minister said ecology was based entirely on scientific models that demanded stakeholder intervention to understand its complex issues.

Sherry Rehman said there was need to convene such forums frequently to work on climate mitigation and adaptation models whereas the climate change mitigation and adaptation projects needed to focus on land issues.

Commenting on the flood devastation, the Minister said the floods had changed the demographics and geography of Pakistan's cities and villages, adding, the affected communities would take a long time to recover.

"Climate change has adversely affected economic, educational and health sectors in the country. The flood affected families have lost their homes, livestock and crops. It is now up to our education and development sector to help people reclaim their dreams," Sherry Rehman said.

The Minister expressed her concerns over less public awareness and education on climate change. "We need to make climate change as a part of the curriculum at every level and it needs to be part of education. There is a need to build climate change departments in our universities," she added.

Senator Sherry Rehman underscored that there was a desperate need of environmentalists and scientists as even today government departments were working in isolation. However, all sectors and partners needed to work together for coping with the overarching challenge of climate change, she ended.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Education Flood Sherry Rehman All Government

Recent Stories

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

43 minutes ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

1 hour ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE vow to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln depos ..

PM Shehbaz thanks KSA for extension in $3bln deposit term

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.