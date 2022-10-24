(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

In her condolence message wrote on her official Twitter handle, the Minister extended her condolences to late Arshad Sharif's bereaved family.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Arshad Sharif's murder. May Allah grant Arshad Sharif a high place in Jannat al-Firdous and grant patience to the bereaved family. Amen," she said.