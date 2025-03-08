Open Menu

Sherry Lauds Chairman Senate’s Role In Upholding Parliamentary Traditions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Sherry lauds Chairman Senate’s role in upholding parliamentary traditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday praised Chairman Senate’s role in maintaining the dignity of the House and upholding parliamentary traditions, said that the Senate must function on the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

Speaking on the Senate floor, she acknowledged the PPP’s contributions to strengthening the democratic system, particularly in line with the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

She also commended the Chairman of the Senate’s decision to issue a production order for detained leaders, calling it a reflection of principled leadership.

She said that history would remember actions that reinforce democratic values, urging lawmakers to rise above personal interests and prioritize the integrity of Parliament.

She welcomed newly elected senator Asad Qasim Ronjho, she urged him to uphold the supremacy of the Constitution.

Sherry Rehman highlighted the importance of justice and equality, stressing that these principles must be implemented in letter and spirit, rather than remaining symbolic statements.

Recalling past political scenarios, she lamented that production orders issued during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government were often ignored, and opposition voices were silenced.

Despite these challenges, she reaffirmed that the PPP has always supported dialogue and peaceful negotiations to resolve political differences.

She pointed out that when the current opposition leaders were in power, they adopted a hardline stance against their political adversaries.

She urged all political parties to move beyond political vendettas and work towards national unity, advocating for a fair and just political system free from discrimination based on political affiliations.

Sherry Rehman said that power must be exercised responsibly and with humility, asserting that political accountability should be transparent and fair, ensuring that no leader or party is unfairly targeted.

She reiterated that the PPP remains committed to upholding democratic values with passion and conviction, guided by the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

1 hour ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

1 hour ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

2 hours ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its secu ..

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forc ..

UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces

7 hours ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

12 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

13 hours ago
 Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla ..

Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan