Sherry Meets EU Envoy To Discuss Flood-hit Regions' Rebuilding, Rehabilitation Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 08:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman met Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Dr Riina Kionka on Thursday to discuss ongoing rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected regions and further technical and financial assistance needed for the rehabilitation of the affectees.

EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka expressed great concern about the devastation wreaked by the floods and assured full support to Pakistan from the European Union, a news release said.

Thanking the EU Ambassador for their support, Minister Rehman said, "We appreciate EU's support during these trying times and are looking towards the international community to assist in the rehabilitation process.

Due to Pakistan's unique topography, each province has different needs. We are in coordination with the provincial governments but we sorely need assistance and technical capacity. We will be bringing the case of Pakistan at the forefront in the upcoming COP-27 and Loss & Damage and Adaptation will be at the core of country's COP-27 agenda. Ease of access to the Climate Finance will be another agenda at the conference."Dr Riina Kionka expressed deep regret for the loss of lives due to the devastating floods and assured full support from the European Union.

